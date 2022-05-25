Matt Ryan gets roasted by infamous longtime rival

Matt Ryan officially has a new team in a new division now, and nobody is taking the news harder than Ryan’s notorious rival.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan spoke jokingly on Tuesday about Ryan’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan has the distinction of sacking Ryan 23 total times over the years, which is the most that a single NFL quarterback has ever been sacked by a single defender.

“He left me,” said Jordan of Ryan, per the New Orleans Advocate. “I’m not even the girlfriend. I’m like the side piece. He left. He didn’t text me. He changed his whole address. it was just rude.”

The former NFL MVP Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March after spending the last 14 seasons with the Falcons. 11 of those seasons had Ryan competing in the NFC South division against Jordan and the Saints. That means Ryan saw Jordan twice a year and often saw the turf as a result.

Ryan will now finally get a break though, as the Colts are not scheduled to face the Saints in the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Jordan will have to settle for tormenting the likes of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder whenever New Orleans faces Atlanta. That probably won’t hit the same for him, especially since Jordan’s rivalry with Ryan had taken on an almost mythical aura.