Cam Jordan tweets funny shade at Matt Ryan

Cam Jordan has terrorized Matt Ryan for the last several years, and now he is poking fun at the Atlanta Falcons quarterback over that much.

The New Orleans Saints defensive end took to Twitter on Monday to react to the crazy stat that he has sacked Ryan more times (18) than any other player has sacked a single quarterback in NFL history. Jordan tweeted at Ryan and said that he would like to get that number to 20 this season with Ryan’s help.

Mine tooo!!! Idk his @ lol nvm found it just like I’ve found him the last 18 times! @M_Ryan02 let’s get to 20 this yr my good sir!!! let’s do this together? https://t.co/s2xhguX0HG — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 20, 2020

Indeed, the numbers (since sacks became an official stat back in 1982) check out for Jordan, who got to Ryan four times in a single game last season.

Cameron Jordan made some more history that Saints fans will enjoy. In addition to hitting career highs with 4 sacks in a game and 13.5 in a season, he has now sacked Matt Ryan 18 times — most by any player against any QB since sacks became a stat in 1982, per Elias Sports Bureau. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 29, 2019

The Saints and the Falcons both play in the NFC South, so Jordan has a few more cracks at Ryan than he otherwise would get. This season, the two teams are scheduled to meet in Week 11 and again in Week 13.

The former MVP Ryan is feeling very confident about the 2020 campaign, but Jordan, himself a five-time Pro Bowler, will be trying his best to rain on his familiar foe’s parade.