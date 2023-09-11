Matt Ryan gets hit with savage ‘28-3′ line during broadcasting debut

Matt Ryan was in the broadcast booth on Sunday getting war flashbacks.

The ex-NFL MVP Ryan was having a perfectly enjoyable afternoon making his broadcasting debut for CBS during the Tampa Bay-Minnesota game. Unfortunately for Ryan though, the peace and tranquility got shattered when his broadcast partner Andrew Catalon chose violence.

At halftime of the game, Catalon was speaking about the close score between the two teams and hit Ryan with a brutal ‘28-3′ joke from the top rope.

“We were just chopping some burgers at halftime saying this game feels like it should be … 28-3 in favor of Minnesota,” said Catalon while looking right at Ryan.

Here is the clip.

Matt Ryan got hit with a 28-3 joke by his broadcast partner. It really be your own pic.twitter.com/wcOOXgHEP0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2023

Poor Ryan. He couldn’t really do much there other than pretend the joke never happened. But that light-has-gone-out-of-my-life look on Ryan’s face when Catalon delivered the haymaker just about said it all.

At 38 years old, Ryan is still not officially retired as he is technically getting paid by the Indianapolis Colts for the 2023 campaign. But the memories of Ryan’s blown 28-3 lead with the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will live on forever, especially for those who were on the right end of it.