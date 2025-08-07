Matthew Golden a ‘stud’, Packers QB declares

The Green Bay Packers may have a standout wide receiver on their hands ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love appeared on ESPN’s “This Is Football” podcast recently and was asked who he felt was the most impressive newcomer to the team. Without hesitation, Love cited rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden.

“He’s shown up since day one and really shown his playstyle, showing what he’s all about,” Love said of Golden. “He came in really polished and he’s been making plays since day one. He’s got very aggressive hands, he’s a smooth route-runner, he’s got speed.

“For him, it’s just continuing to understand the playbook and wrap his head around everything we have in. We have a very deep system. When he knows what he’s doing, he’s feeling confident. He’s been playing lights out. He’s going to be a stud.”

Most impressive Packers newcomer?



"Matthew Golden," Jordan Love said without hesitation.



"He's gonna be a stud." 👀



"Very aggressive hands, smooth route runner, he's got speed."



This Is Football from Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/bIOj3SXuOD — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 6, 2025

The Packers are notorious for avoiding wide receivers in the NFL Draft over the past few decades, but made Golden the 23rd overall pick in April. That may be paying off already, though it remains to be seen how many targets he will get in an offense that also includes the likes of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Tucker Kraft.

Golden is pretty low on the list of potential Rookie of the Year winners. Based on these comments, he might be posed to surprise some people.