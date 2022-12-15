Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing

New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is the latest player to suggest that the NFL’s random drug testing program is not that random after all.

Judon shared a message he received from the league Thursday ordering him to report for a random drug test. He tagged both the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter, asking them to “leave me the f alone” and adding there was “no way this is random.”

Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022

Judon’s aggravation does not come out of nowhere. He tweeted about taking one on Nov. 25, then again on Dec. 2, when he joked that the NFL must be “building another me.”

At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me https://t.co/nr7ljgGp21 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 2, 2022

Judon is having the best season of his career, and has posted a career-high 14.5 sacks on the season. He is obviously implying that the frequent drug tests are no coincidence in light of this.

Plenty of other NFL players have suggested that the league’s drug testing is not as random as the NFL claims it is. Judon is just that latest in a long line of players to suggest as much, and most of them seem to have a point.