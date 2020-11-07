Matthew Stafford activated, will play for Lions in Week 9

It’s good news for the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Matthew Stafford has been activated and is expected to play in the Lions’ game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Stafford was placed into COVID-19 protocol after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Stafford himself reportedly did not have the virus but was forced to quarantine. He was unable to be around his family during that time and could not practice with the team.

But Stafford has been cleared and should be able to start against the 2-5 Vikings. Stafford has passed for 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games this season. Chase Daniel is the team’s backup quarterback.

The Lions had three players on the COVID list this week, including Stafford. A staffer within the franchise also tested positive, making for a difficult week within the team.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0