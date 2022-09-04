Matthew Stafford may not be fully healthy all season?

Matthew Stafford is known for being one of the toughest players in the NFL, and the Los Angeles Rams quarterback may have to fight through yet another ailment during the upcoming season.

Stafford has been dealing with an injury to his throwing elbow throughout training camp. Rams head coach Sean McVay insists the team will be able to manage the issue and said it is one that existed last season. While that may be true, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote this week that Stafford’s elbow injury “could be an issue all year.”

Graziano notes that the injury may impact both the way Stafford practices and how he plays on game day.

Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns last season before leading the Rams to a win in the Super Bowl. He had a completion percentage of 67.2. If he did all that while battling the same type of injury he is currently managing, there is really no huge concern.

Still, Stafford is 34 and has been banged up throughout his career. While there is little question he will play through whatever injury he has, it is never a good thing when a quarterback is managing pain before the season even begins.