Matthew Stafford has very fitting first post to Instagram

Matthew Stafford sure knows how to make an entrance.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback went viral Friday for his debut post to Instagram (he had previously not been on the social media platform at all). Stafford shared a photo of himself showing off his Super Bowl ring with the caption, “She’s a real beauty.”

Stafford’s wife Kelly was also visible in the shot but was hilariously cropped halfway out of the post. Check it out.

Kelly then fired back with an Instagram post of her own, cropping Stafford halfway out of the photo so that just her and the ring remained. “We look good together,” she wrote in her caption.

Marital hijinks aside, the 34-year-old Stafford has earned the right to flex a bit. After all, he had to wait a long time (13 NFL seasons, to be exact) to get one of those rings.

The rings themselves, in honor of the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI this year, are also particularly impressive. We recently learned that they have some pretty unique features to them.