Rams’ Super Bowl ring has 1 very unique feature

The Los Angeles Rams received their Super Bowl rings at a ceremony on Thursday night, and the jewelry has some very unique features. One of them is unlike any we have seen on a championship ring.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI. Because of that, the field was incorporated into the design of the ring. The ring features a removable top that reveals a mini replica of what SoFi Stadium looked like during the big game.

More shots of the ring? More shots of the ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/CC6h0rxVap — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

You can see Odell Beckham Jr. pop the top off in the video below:

The rings have .23 carats of diamonds on the columns, which represents the 23 points the Rams scored in their 23-20 win over the Bengals. That is the most carat weight for any sports championship ring in history. The rings also have pieces of the game-winning ball and SoFi Stadium turf embedded in them.

Teams are always trying to make their rings more flashy than the last Super Bowl winner. That was no easy task for the Rams after the design we saw from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, but they certainly did their best.