Report: Star QB signed on for season 2 of ‘Quarterback’ show

Peyton Manning recently spoke about how difficult it has been to find subjects for the second season of his popular “Quarterback” Netflix series, but it sounds like at least one star player is on board.

Matthew Stafford will be featured in season 2 of “Quarterback,” according to a report from Jake Ellenbogen of Turf Show Times. The Los Angeles Rams signal-caller was already wearing a microphone during his team’s Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford’s wife Kelly said during a recent episode of her “The Morning After” podcast that Matthew declined an offer to be on the first season of “Quarterback.” However, she indicated that the 35-year-old would be open to doing the show in the future depending on how the first installment turned out.

Manning’s media company, Omaha Productions, partnered with the NFL to create the “Quarterback” docuseries, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota in its first season last year. The show drew great viewership numbers and ranked third among original streaming shows in its opening week.

Manning recently opened up about some of the issues he and his production team have had trying to get quarterbacks to agree to the show. We know of one intriguing young QB who turned Manning down.

Stafford is trying to bounce back after his 2022 season was cut short due to injury. He was also the subject of trade rumors during the offseason, so he should have plenty to offer the show.