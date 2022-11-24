Rams considering major Matthew Stafford decision

The Los Angeles Rams offered a somewhat worrying update on the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford on Wednesday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Stafford felt numbness in his legs after taking a hit during Sunday’s game. Stafford is in the concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks, though for now the team is calling his injury a neck issue.

McVay added that Stafford is week-to-week, but that he may not play again in 2022.

McVay said as of now, Stafford is not feeling that numbness. Rams will "take a week at a time"; McVay does not rule out shutting Stafford down for rest of year. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 23, 2022

Stafford took a beating on Sunday and one has to wonder whether the Rams will bother subjecting him to more. The team is just 3-7, and the 34-year-old has looked ineffective all year. He is also without top receiver Cooper Kupp, who has a significant injury of his own.

Stafford definitely will not play Sunday against the Chiefs, and John Wolford’s status is also in some doubt. That may set the stage for Bryce Perkins to get the nod instead.