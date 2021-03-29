Matthew Stafford says trade to Rams has ‘reenergized’ him

It sounds like his trade to the Los Angeles Rams might prove to be exactly what quarterback Matthew Stafford needed.

Stafford sounded off on his move out west Monday, telling SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has been “reenergized” by the deal.

“It’s a new experience for my entire family,” Stafford said, via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. “We were so set with our lifestyle in how we kind of went about day-to-day life in Detroit. That has definitely changed. You know if you don’t have energy to move your wife and four kids and a dog and everybody out to California, you’re in a lot of trouble. So it’s definitely reenergized me.

“I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint. I’m excited about being a part of this Rams organization that’s had so much recent success, and I can’t wait to get the football season going and get all that going.”

Stafford certainly wasn’t playing badly in Detroit. He put up another 4,000-yard season for the Lions in 2020, having only fallen short of that mark once in a 16-game campaign. That should continue in Los Angeles under coach Sean McVay.

By the sound of it, this deal could prove to be beneficial to both quarterbacks involved in it.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0