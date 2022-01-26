Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly takes vicious shot at Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh and Matthew Stafford were teammates for five seasons, but you never would have known it with the way they interacted during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stafford’s wife Kelly says she was shocked and angered by the way Suh came at her husband, though she clearly enjoyed watching the star quarterback get the last laugh.

Suh was penalized for taunting early in his team’s loss to the Rams. The flag was thrown after he pointed in Stafford’s face multiple times and appeared to threaten him. Suh was set off after he felt Stafford kicked him, though replays did not show much of a kick.

In her weekly podcast “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” Mrs. Stafford unloaded on Suh. She praised Matthew for throwing a “dime” right in Suh’s face on the pass to Cooper Kupp that set up the game-winning field goal. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains a curse word:

Kelly Stafford tagged Suh in her Instagram Story and said this like an absolute savage 💀 pic.twitter.com/l2DxLHaWNI — RamsNation46 (@LARamsey46) January 26, 2022

Kelly also said Suh “doesn’t like Matthew,” though she has no idea why. She said the Rams quarterback doesn’t know either and was genuinely puzzled over why Suh got in his face.

“But it infuriated me. To stand up and tell someone that you’re gonna (expletive) them up after you spent years together in an organization and did appearances together and there were never really issues. … Matthew was like, ‘I don’t know, I guess he doesn’t like me.’ … He kind of giggled about it when I asked about it, he was like, ‘I really have no (expletive) idea what this guy is doing. I don’t know why he’s so angry at me,'” Kelly said, via Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press.

Suh has a long history with cheap shots, but Kelly said she doesn’t hold any of that against him. She said Suh now has a real reason to dislike Matthew after the QB threw a perfect pass to Kupp (video here) while Suh was coming at him.

“I feel like he’s the only player in this league who really dislikes Matthew and we don’t know why,” Kelly said. “We legit don’t know why. … Now he can actually dislike him for a fricking reason. I thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Matthew and his teammates have much bigger things to worry about now. They’re preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. If Stafford lost a friend while beating the Bucs, he probably isn’t too concerned.

Photo: Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports