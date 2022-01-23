Video: Ndamukong Suh accuses Matthew Stafford of cheap shot

Ndamukong Suh was called for a key unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but the defensive tackle felt the flag was thrown on the wrong person.

Suh forced an incomplete pass by pressuring Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. Both players went to the ground, and Suh was furious with Stafford about something when the two stood up. He pointed in the quarterback’s face multiple times, which resulted in a flag for taunting.

As the official was announcing the penalty, Suh could be heard asking “did you see him kick me?” Suh seemed to think his former teammate was guilty of a cheap shot. You can see the play below:

Ndamukong Suh was flagged for taunting on this play and as the official announced the call, Suh could be heard asking, "Did you see him kick me?!" pic.twitter.com/ihUnZg1gyp — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 23, 2022

Stafford’s left leg ended up in Suh’s groin area, but the play happened quickly. It’s hard to tell if the act was intentional even on replay, so you can understand why the officials didn’t see it.

The penalty was a big one. Instead of having 2nd-and-10, the Rams were awarded a first down deep in Tampa Bay territory. They scored a touchdown on the drive.

Suh, of course, has a long history with cheap shots himself. He’s probably tired of being the one who has the flags thrown against him.