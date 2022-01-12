Matthew Stafford’s wife has request for Rams fans ahead of playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams felt like the road team at times during their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, and Matthew Stafford’s wife is asking Rams fans to make sure that does not happen again in the playoffs.

Stafford’s wife Kelly, who has a podcast called “The Morning After,” spoke this week about how Niners fans took over SoFi Stadium last Sunday. She pleaded with Rams fans to prevent it from happening when their team hosts the Arizona Cardinals in the playoffs on Monday night. Kelly posted a clip from her podcast on Wednesday and wrote, “My plea. Please don’t sell you (sic) tickets to Arizona fans.”

“I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game,” Kelly said. “We came from Detroit. There were a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild. … Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not. It was crazy. It made it very hard for us, because I guess we weren’t expecting to be going silent count.”

The Rams lost 27-24 in overtime. Matthew spoke after the game about how difficult it was to communicate toward the end.

We highly doubt many Rams fans sold their tickets to 49ers fans. Niners fans probably just beat them to buying the tickets. The Rams are still fairly new to Los Angeles, so they don’t have a huge fan base.

It would be a surprise if Cardinals fans travel as well as San Francisco fans did, but it is obviously something the Rams are going to have to prepare for.

Kelly is a huge supporter of her husband and his team. She apologized earlier in the year for an incident she was involved in with a 49ers fan in San Francisco.

Photo: Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports