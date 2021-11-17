Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly apologizes for throwing pretzel at 49ers fan

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has always been enthusiastic about defending her husband, but it would appear she took things a bit too far during Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

A witness who attended the game at Levi’s Stadium told TMZ that Mrs. Stafford got into a verbal altercation with a fan who was seated behind her. Kelly got so angry that she turned around and threw a pretzel at the man. Security stepped in and escorted Kelly and her family to other seats.

Another fan who witnessed the incident called Stafford out on Instagram. The fan said Kelly should “show some class and support your husband and his new team with grace.” Stafford responded to the comment and called it a “weak moment” for her.

“Girl I knowwwww I’m an idiot,” she wrote. “He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end I knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different! I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!”

Apparently this was not another case of mistaken identity. We saw one TV network accidentally misidentify Kelly earlier this year, but she has confirmed she was the pretzel thrower.

Kelly has been outspoken on social media many times about Matthew’s playing career. As far as we know, this is the first time she hurled a concession item at a heckler.