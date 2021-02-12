Maurkice and Mike Pouncey announce their retirement

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey have been two of the best centers in the NFL for the past decade, and both of the twin brothers are calling it a career.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who now hosts a radio show, announced on Friday that both Maurkice and Mike Pouncey are retiring. They issued lengthy statements thanking fans, teammates, coaches, family members and others for their support.

It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade @MaurkicePouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the @nfl . Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers. #Steeler #chargers #Miami #NFL pic.twitter.com/v9IALOrZaX — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 12, 2021

Maurkice spent his entire career with the Steelers after they drafted him 18th overall in 2010. He made nine Pro Bowls and was named a First-team All-Pro three times. Mike was drafted 15th overall by the Miami Dolphins and spent seven years there before playing the last three for the Los Angeles Chargers. He is a four-time Pro Bowler.

After the Steelers were eliminated from the postseason this year, Maurkice and Ben Roethlisberger shared an emotional moment on the bench. Roethlisberger said how badly he felt for his teammate, so it’s possible he knew that was the last NFL game Maurkice was going to play. You can see the video of the exchange here.

The Pouncey brothers were both stars at Florida, where they helped the Gators win a national championship in 2009.