Here is what Ben Roethlisberger said to Maurkice Pouncey on bench

Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey shared an emotional moment on the bench together after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, and we now what was said between the two.

Footage that aired on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” this week showed an emotional Roethlisberger apologizing to Pouncey. The quarterback told Pouncey “I feel worse for you than me.”

Ben Roethlisberger to Maurkice Pouncey on the bench last night: “You’re the only reason I wanted to do this, man.” pic.twitter.com/LedQsNNFqa — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 11, 2021

Roethlisberger and Pouncey are both entering the final years of their contracts. Roethlisberger is owed $41.2 million and Pouncey $14.4 million, so the exchange may have been an acknowledgement that the 2020 season could have been one of their last together.

Big Ben has also won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, and both came before Pouncey was drafted by the team in 2010. Pouncey is 31 and should have more years left in the NFL than the 38-year-old Roethlisberger, but Ben knows how tough it is to win a championship.

Another angle of Roethlisberger and Pouncey appeared to show that Big Ben was crying. After the way the Steelers started the 2020 season, you can understand why they are so disappointed with the finish.