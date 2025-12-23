Maxx Crosby had brutally honest comment about tanking

Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders could prove decisive in determining who lands the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Just don’t tell that to Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders’ star pass rusher made it clear Tuesday that he is not devoting any thought to the team potentially benefitting from a loss to the Giants.

“Yeah, I don’t give a s–t about the pick. I don’t play for that,” Crosby said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

Crosby did not need to convince anyone of that reality. He has recently been seen berating teammates during games even though the Raiders have nothing to play for except pride. The Raiders may not be going to the playoffs, but Crosby is not letting that lead to a drop in his standards.

The Raiders and Giants both enter Sunday’s game at 2-13 and having lost nine straight games. Las Vegas would not clinch the No. 1 pick with a loss, but a victory would all but eliminate them from the race. For a team in dire need of a long-term answer at quarterback, there is likely a certain allure to the possibility of landing that pick. Don’t expect the Raiders to actually play with that mindset, though.