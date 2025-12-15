Maxx Crosby went off on teammate Devin White during Raiders’ loss

The Las Vegas Raiders hit a new low on Sunday, as they got crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in shutout fashion.

The Raiders suffered a 31-0 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., which extended Las Vegas’ losing skid.

Already out of NFL playoff contention, the Raiders showed little life on either side of the ball. On defense, things got so frustrating for star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the point that he was seen on video seemingly berating teammate and Las Vegas linebacker Devin White near the sidelines.

Here is the video of the heated exchange between the two Las Vegas defenders:

Damn: Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby WENT OFF on his teammate Devin White on the sideline during today's game.



“Set the f**king edge” 😳



Crosby continues to yell at his teammates for their poor play… pic.twitter.com/oTzWggGTSw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2025

Clashes between teammates are common in football, and what Crosby did to White wasn’t something that can be considered completely out of the ordinary in the league. Both just wanted to win, which Las Vegas ultimately failed to do — for the eighth consecutive game.

At the end of the day, Philadelphia’s attack proved to be too much to handle for Crosby and the Raiders’ stop unit. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. Hurts was sacked just once, and the lack of pressure from the Raiders’ defense allowed him to have a great performance under center.

Las Vegas, which dropped to 2-12, has three more games left to play in the 2025 NFL season, including Week 16’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.