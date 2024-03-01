Mecole Hardman issues response to allegations from ex-Jets teammates

Mecole Hardman’s criticism of the New York Jets this week led to some wild accusations being made against him that he is now publicly addressing.

At least two of Hardman’s former Jets teammates suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver leaked the team’s offensive gameplan to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to a game last season. Those allegations were made in light of an interview Hardman gave in which he was critical of the Jets for a lack of structure or winning mentality.

On Friday, Hardman publicly responded to those claims, dismissing them as “false” and an attack on his character. In a post to X, the wide receiver said he would never leak a gameplan to an opponent and always wants to win “no matter the circumstances.”

There were FALSE accusations made about me and MY CHARACTER! To set the record straight, I have never and would never leak gameplans to another team. I have never been a person to give an opponent an upper hand I always want to win no matter the circumstances!!!!! — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 1, 2024

Accusing a former teammate of essentially tipping off an opponent to one’s gameplan is a major claim, though more than one Jets player was willing to make it. It would be quite tough to prove that Hardman actually did it.

Hardman essentially had no role with the Jets during his time there, which undoubtedly led to frustration. They then traded him back to Kansas City where he scored the Super Bowl-winning touchdown. He certainly got the best outcome for himself in this whole saga.