Melvin Gordon has funny response to critical Broncos fans

Melvin Gordon has served as a capable running back in the Denver Broncos’ committee this year. He’d like to be back, too, even if fans don’t feel the same way.

Gordon amusingly called out fans for their fantasy football fixation Thursday when making clear that he wanted to remain with Denver next season, though his contract is up at the end of 2021.

#Broncos @Melvingordon25 said he would like to return as free agent even though fans might not think so because “fantasy football has them tight in the rear” he said with a laugh. Gordon has has had strong year. Has worked well w Javonte #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 9, 2021

Gordon is referring to the growing hype around rookie running back Javonte Williams. Williams is the subject of fantasy fixation for his high ceiling, while Gordon is simply viewed as a handcuff.

The veteran running back has had some pretty honest remarks in the past about how he views himself and his role. Gordon seems to have matured a lot, and the 28-year-old is even capable of joking with fans about his job despite not being a lead back anymore. He’s probably helped Williams, so Denver fans can probably understand why he’s taken a few carries from the running back of the future.