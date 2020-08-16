Melvin Gordon admits to having issues adjusting to Denver altitude

Melvin Gordon’s transition to Denver is proving a bit difficult due to the city’s famous altitude.

Thanks to the city’s placement nearly 5,200 feet above sea level, the air is thinner and it’s much easier for players to get winded due to the lower oxygen levels. That’s been an issue for Gordon, who admitted he’s having a hard time adjusting.

“I’m struggling a little bit, I’m struggling a up here little bit with the altitude,” Gordon said Sunday, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “What I keep hearing is when we play other places, we won’t even get tired so I’m looking forward to that.”

Gordon said finishing downfield was a struggle, and admitted that the altitude left him “feeling like you’re not in shape.”

Adjusting to the altitude is part of playing in Denver for home and away players alike. It can provide a significant home field advantage, as Broncos players are more used to it than their opponents are. Some players have even had concerns about playing there due to the lower oxygen levels. Gordon will adjust in time, and at that point, it’ll probably become an advantage.