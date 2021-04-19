Frustrated Melvin Gordon ‘sick’ of how he is viewed in NFL

Few would name Melvin Gordon within the top tier of NFL running backs. He thinks he deserves to be there, and it bothers him that he isn’t viewed that way.

Gordon said in a recent interview with Denver 7’s Troy Renck that he feels disrespected, and is “sick” of being overlooked by the NFL community.

“Yeah, I just want to come out and be the best back. I would love the rushing title, you know what I mean? I want to be the best back,” Gordon said. “I feel like I am so overlooked. Whatever that case may be because we didn’t get a lot of TV time with the Chargers and last year with splitting the ball and the fans not being there because of COVID, I don’t know. But I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it.”

Gordon had a breakout 2017 season, rushing for 1,105 yards with the Los Angeles Chargers. Two years later, he embarked on an ill-fated holdout that cost him four games in 2019 and millions of dollars. He ended up spending 2020 in a time share with Phillip Lindsay, who has since moved on to the Houston Texans.

Gordon will have the Broncos’ lead back job to himself in 2021. He’d better take advantage of it if he wants the respect he thinks he deserves.