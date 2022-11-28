Melvin Gordon lands on rival team’s practice squad

The Denver Broncos cut Melvin Gordon last week, and he already has a new home.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. From there, Pelissero expects Gordon to be elevated to the active roster soon.

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Gordon was cut by the Broncos after fumbling five times this season. He was only averaging 3.5 yards per carry in their disappointing offense. The 29-year-old cleared waivers after being let go by Denver.

The Chiefs have Isiah Pacheco handling lead back duties. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on injured reserve, so Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones shared backup duties in the Week 12 win over the Rams. Gordon would likely be battling McKinnon and Jones for work behind Pacheco.

Interestingly, the 9-2 Chiefs still have two games remaining against the Broncos (in Weeks 14 and 17).