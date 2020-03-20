Did Melvin Gordon turn down Bills to sign with Broncos?

Melvin Gordon on Friday decided to sign with the Denver Broncos in free agency, getting a two-year contract worth $16 million, with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Gordon should be a nice fit with the Broncos, and it’s clear he wanted to play for them. But there are questions about whether or not he actually turned down another team to sign in Denver.

In his original report Friday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Gordon had a better offer from another team.

9News in Denver’s Mike Klis says that the Buffalo Bills actually offered Gordon more money, but Gordon wanted to play for the Broncos.

Bills offered a little more to Melvin Gordon than Broncos per Broncos player source. Gordon grew up in Wisconsin so he’s not afraid of cold weather but he wanted to play for Broncos organization. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 21, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter disputes that report and says that Gordon’s agent reached out to the Bills, but Buffalo did not make any offers to Gordon.

Schefter’s usually on the money with his information. Is it possible that Gordon’s agent told the Broncos that they were in a bidding war with the Bills, perhaps to boost his client’s price? That may be the case.

The 26-year-old running back held out last season and missed the first four games before playing. He was rusty at first and only rushed for 612 yards on 162 carries (3.8 yards per carry). He did have 42 catches for 296 yards. He’ll pair with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman in the Broncos’ backfield.