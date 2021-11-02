Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram traded to Chiefs from Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have had no shortage of problems on defense this season, and they made a big trade on Tuesday that they are hoping will help address them.

Veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram III told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded him to Kansas City. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ingram asked to be traded. The Steelers will get a sixth-round draft pick in the deal.

Melvin Ingram had quietly asked to be traded and Pittsburgh accomodated. Now, he lands in KC, which had held talks with the #Steelers for the last few weeks. https://t.co/csZBBRVD70 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Ingram spent the first nine seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this past offseason. The 32-year-old has one sack in six games this season after not recording a sack in seven games last year.

The Chiefs have allowed 27.5 points per game this year and rank near the bottom of the NFL in most defensive categories. While Ingram is nowhere near the player who recorded at least seven sacks per season from 2015-2019, he is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition who should provide some depth.