Micah Parsons wants Cowboys to make 2 big moves on defense

There is broad agreement that the Dallas Cowboys need to look long and hard at everything following a brutal playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, and star defender Micah Parsons has his own suggestions on how to improve things.

In a recent appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Parsons made clear that more size on defense is a must. According to Parsons, the Cowboys need a big linebacker and a disruptive interior pass rusher, citing the common presence of both factors on the teams that contended for a Super Bowl this past season.

“I said look at every team that was in that final four,” Parsons said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “Who did they have? Who did Baltimore have? A great linebacking corps, right? Who did San Fran have? Great linebacking corps. K.C. (Nick) Bolton, and they came along. We need to get another bigger linebacker. And I said we need to get a super, 330 nasty interior [lineman].

“I saw the way Chris Jones affected that Super Bowl and I was like, ‘My God.’ And not even Chris Jones. Mike Pennel. I think we’ve got a lot of rushers. I think Osa (Odighizuwa), he can play inside, outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we lost (Johnathan) Hank(ins), he’s a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys].”

While the offense gets much of the attention, Parsons clearly feels that defense should be a priority for Dallas. Considering how badly the defense got eviscerated in that loss to Green Bay, he may have a point. Perhaps a new defensive coordinator will also help with that.

Owner Jerry Jones said publicly that the Cowboys will go all-out for a title in 2024. One would imagine he will probably take note of what Parsons had to say about the roster.