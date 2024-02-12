Cowboys reportedly make final decision on new defensive coordinator

After some confusion, it appears the Dallas Cowboys have settled on their new defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer to take over their defensive coordinator job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This comes after some confusion about whether Zimmer had landed the job or was simply the favorite.

The #Cowboys and Mike Zimmer have agreed to terms. Dallas has its new DC. https://t.co/b1WCTo7Njp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2024

It was initially reported last Thursday that Zimmer was the Cowboys’ choice to replace Dan Quinn, who left to become head coach of the Washington Commanders. That was disputed by Rex Ryan, another candidate for the job, and reports subsequently indicated that Zimmer was not yet the final choice, though he remained the clear favorite.

Despite the confusion, the Cowboys have landed where most expected them to. Zimmer, 67, was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. He spent over a decade as a defensive coach for the Cowboys earlier in his career, so this will represent something of a homecoming for him.

Ryan appeared to have a real shot at the job, but for now, it appears likely that he will continue his TV work unless something enticing comes along.