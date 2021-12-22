Micah Parsons has great analogy for Cowboys’ pass rush

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy and suddenly have a very dangerous group of pass rushers. Micah Parsons is part of that group, and may have just given them a new nickname.

Parsons compared the group, which also includes DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, to a pride of lions, saying they all want “a piece of the gazelle.”

Micah Parsons on getting after QBs with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore, etc.: “We’re a lion pack now. There is no more lone lion. It’s the pride now. Everybody has got to get a piece of the gazelle.” pic.twitter.com/cBBlHkLgFY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 22, 2021

Since giving up 36 points to the Raiders on Thanksgiving, things have significantly improved for the Dallas defense. The Cowboys have allowed 43 total points in the last three weeks, with eight sacks in that period.

Parsons himself has drawn some pretty esteemed comparisons that he has tried to brush off. For all his humility there, he’s certainly sending a message to the rest of the league with remarks like this.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports