Micah Parsons has great analogy for Cowboys’ pass rush

December 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Micah Parsons on the field

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy and suddenly have a very dangerous group of pass rushers. Micah Parsons is part of that group, and may have just given them a new nickname.

Parsons compared the group, which also includes DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, to a pride of lions, saying they all want “a piece of the gazelle.”

Since giving up 36 points to the Raiders on Thanksgiving, things have significantly improved for the Dallas defense. The Cowboys have allowed 43 total points in the last three weeks, with eight sacks in that period.

Parsons himself has drawn some pretty esteemed comparisons that he has tried to brush off. For all his humility there, he’s certainly sending a message to the rest of the league with remarks like this.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

