Micah Parsons explains his defense of Zach Wilson, Daniel Jones

With the entire world piling on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in recent weeks, they’ve found refuge courtesy of an unexpected ally: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons not only defended Jones following a 40-0 beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys in Week 1, but he also came to DJ’s defense following an ugly showing against the Seattle Seahawks this past Monday night.

Very easy to say it’s Daniel jones….. https://t.co/ZZGZPbxmSL — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 3, 2023

“The Daniel Jones play, they talk about Daniel Jones so much, but I saw five people just come free like how is he supposed to make that read when he has six to eight defensive linemen in his face?” Parsons said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “It’s just perspective, and I think people need to take better perspective on how they talk about people and how they treat people online.”

Then there is Wilson, who performed admirably against the Kansas City Chiefs last week but still had critics piling on. Among them was NBC analyst Rodney Harrison, who ripped the Jets quarterback during a postgame interview with Chris Jones, calling Wilson “garbage” and egging Jones to pile on.

Jones relented and praised Wilson. Than Parsons chimed in.

“I think it is worse from a former player because you should know better than anyone how it goes, how you’re treated, how things can be misinterpreted,” Parsons said, via CBS Sports. “Especially because no one knows your defense better than you do. No one knows their offense better than they do. So, we don’t know if Zach Wilson is making bad reads. We don’t know if the receiver is making the wrong route. We don’t know any of that stuff. We just know what we see from our own two eyes and it’s all about perspective. Perspective of the judgment is what I’m talking about. I would never speak down on someone.”

Parsons, himself, has been on the wrong end of online bullying and relentless criticism. Although his career has very much turned the corner and there’s no longer a soul out there questioning his talent, Parsons sees himself in both Jones and Wilson. And he hates the bullying the pair face.

“I just feel like so many times the media just always puts those negative things on certain players,” Parsons said. “I just think it’s almost like bullying online. We’re just being social media bullies. You really hate to see that. It’s one thing if you say I’m garbage to my face on the field and we’re competing and we’re hammering out and we’re in the moment. But, it’s another thing when a guy can’t defend themselves. You don’t know what’s going on in his [locker] room. You don’t know what’s going on in the team, and you’re just out there calling another man garbage on live TV. We see that in the draft where guys use these moments where this should be a special moment for a kid and bash him for his past.

“I just feel like as humans and as people who have these platforms, we should just be better and more mindful of how we talk about people and how those things can impact someone. You never know what someone’s journey is. You never know what their story is. So I’m just calling out the social media bullies because we really shouldn’t be like that.”

It’s hard to argue with Parsons here. And while the bullying of Jones and Wilson isn’t going to stop, it seems like they have a firm defender in their corner who has a powerful voice.