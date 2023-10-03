Micah Parsons defends Zach Wilson after Rodney Harrison controversy

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is known as one of the most fearsome defenders on the football field. Parsons did some defending of a different variety on Monday.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was at the center of some controversy following his team’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. During a postgame interview with Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, player-turned-broadcaster Rodney Harrison appeared to go overboard in his criticism of Wilson.

The video of Harrison’s attempts to seemingly goad Jones into bashing Wilson has nearly 18 million views on X as of writing. The scene did not sit well with Parsons, who reposted it while showing his support for Wilson.

“Broo honestly I’ll never understand media!! This platform should been a moment to praise the chiefs and they win!! This guy is trying to completely trying tear Zach Wilson down !! I don’t get it!! I honestly hope Zach proves a lot of these people wrong!”

— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 2, 2023

Parsons doubled down on his defense of Wilson and criticism of Harrison during the Monday episode of his “The Edge” podcast.

“That’s a fraudulent move,” said Parsons of the Harrison’s comments. “I’m not the one to decide who’s special and who’s not special. … You can’t sit here and say, ‘oh, you look at the tape and he’s garbage.’ You can say he’s not a Mahomes tier, but you can’t say he’s not a good quarterback.”

Parsons and Wilson were both drafted into the NFL in 2021. Wilson went third overall to the Jets, while Parsons landed at 12 with the Cowboys.

Harrison has since reached out to the Jets over his comments against Wilson.