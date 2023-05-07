Micah Parsons may have upset Dallas Cowboys fans with jersey decision

Micah Parsons may have angered some Dallas Cowboys fans with his choice of jersey on Sunday.

Parsons was in attendance for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and 76ers in Philadelphia. The Harrisburg, Penn. native was wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey to support the Sixers guard.

Micah Parsons repping Maxey 👀 pic.twitter.com/QGciwLbKHK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 7, 2023

Parsons may be from Pennsylvania and have gone to Penn State for college, but he now plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Fans of America’s Team might not like that he is wearing the jersey of a team in a rival city.

Of course, Parsons has never been shy about crossing that line with rival cities. In late January, he shared some support for Lane Johnson, who is a top Eagles offensive lineman.

Ultimately, Parsons is his own man who isn’t afraid to go against the grain with his actions or words. If anyone wants to get mad at him for supporting the Sixers in a playoff game, he will probably brush it aside.