Micah Parsons addresses his controversial tweet to rival player

Micah Parsons on Tuesday addressed a tweet he sent to a rival player that drew attention.

Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys lost in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers. Being eliminated from the postseason hasn’t stopped Parsons from remaining a fan of the other players and teams involved in the playoffs.

During the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Parsons tweeted praise for Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson, who was playing despite a significant injury.

I dot think people realize what lane Johnson is doing rn! Freaking heroic! One of my favorites players in this league! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

Johnson is playing through a torn core muscle and has put off surgery. Though they play on rival teams, Parsons was trying to recognize the Eagles lineman.

But it didn’t end there.

After Johnson acknowledged the compliment via Twitter, Parsons sent a second tweet.

“Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division!” Parsons wrote.

Parsons’ tweet was complimentary up until he told Johnson to go win the Super Bowl for the division.

It might have already been tough for Cowboys fans to see one of their players being so complimentary and chummy with a divisional rival, but that last sentence crossed a line for many.

Teams and their fans typically hate the other teams in their division. That’s especially true of the NFC East, where the teams have historic rivalries going back decades. They don’t root for each other to win championships; their fans hate the rival teams.

Barstool Sports took note and made a headline out of the tweet, though their headline was hyperbolic.

Micah Parsons Telling Lane Johnson To 'Go Win A Bowl For Our Division' Is The Lowest, Saddest Moment In Cowboys History https://t.co/QD3IS4L5N0 pic.twitter.com/OlLQFJMozI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2023

Parsons responded and said Barstool was “sick” and miserable over the tweet.

You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood ! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success! https://t.co/eMwd2UgpZg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2023

Look, it’s bad enough for Parsons to be chummy with an opponent via Twitter. But it’s straight up silly and disrespectful to Cowboys fans to not understand why wishing the Eagles well and hoping they win a Super Bowl publicly is a problem. This shows that Parsons has more allegiance to his fellow players than to his fans/current team. If that is the case, Parsons is better off keeping that to himself, or just sharing his compliments to Johnson privately.