Micah Parsons wants NFL to make 1 change after Cowboys’ loss to Eagles

November 11, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Micah Parsons looking down

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not happy about the officiating in his team’s recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys lost 28-23 on Sunday against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The 2-time All-Pro was visibly frustrated during the game, particularly on one play where he was grabbed by Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson.

Parsons vented about the referees’ inconsistent holding calls Friday in an episode of “The Edge with Micah Parsons.”

The Cowboys star believes that there were “blatant” holding calls that were not called against the Eagles. His solution? More referees.

“I think at this point, we need to have more refs,” said Parsons. “There needs to be eyes everywhere. Because obviously, these calls are being missed in the game. I don’t know if the refs’ eyes are somewhere else. It’s too much going on. … These calls are crucial in games that just can’t be missed.”

Parsons also gave an alternative solution for the sake of consistency. The Cowboys edge rusher proposed that the referees could “let [the players] play” through holding calls, barring any egregious violations.

The Eagles and Cowboys on Sunday were both called for 10 penalties. The Eagles lost more yardage on said penalties (98) than the Cowboys did (83).

