Micah Parsons says NFL owes him 1 thing

October 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons has proven this season that his phenomenal rookie campaign was no fluke. The Dallas Cowboys star is averaging more than a sack per game, though his official stats do not reflect that — at least not yet.

Parsons has seven sacks through seven games. He should have at least 7.5. Parsons shared a video on Twitter this week that showed he tripped up Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 24-6 win on Sunday, but he was not given credit for it.

Dorance Armstrong was credited with the sack. It was difficult to tell if he also got a hand on Goff, but Parsons definitely did. Parsons either should have been credited for a full or half-sack.

Parsons, the reining NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, is a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. He had 13 sacks and three forced fumbles last year and already has 7 sacks (actually more) and two forced fumbles this season. The only thing that can stop him from piling up sacks is a statistical error. The 23-year-old is already well on his way to reaching what seemed like a lofty goal for the 2022 season.

Micah Parsons
