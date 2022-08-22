Micah Parsons has profane message about cut blocks

The NFL has made some changes to its rules on low blocks in recent years, but Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons does not think the league has done enough.

New York Giants rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury when an offensive player cut blocked him during his team’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The former Oregon star appeared to be in serious pain. Medical staff brought the cart onto the field, but fortunately Thibodeaux was able to walk off under his own power. He said after the game that he had received “all good news” and was fine.

Parsons felt the block from Thaddeus Moss on Thibodeaux was a prime example of why cut blocks should not be allowed. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared a profane message about the play on Twitter.

“I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown a– f—ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s— man!” Parsons wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

The NFL made chop blocks illegal several years ago. The difference there is that a chop block is when a defender blocks an offensive player below the waist when the offensive player has already been engaged above the waist by a separate defender. Blocks below the waist are also not allowed after a change of possession or during kicks.

Last year, NFL owners approved another change to the low block rule that makes blocking below the waist illegal when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.

Parsons wants low blocks eliminated altogether. He is certainly not the only defensive player who feels that way.