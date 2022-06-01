Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence has 1 big goal for this season

Micah Parsons led the Dallas Cowboys with 13 sacks during his rookie season, and DeMarcus Lawrence is eager to best the reigning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Lawrence told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News Tuesday that he wants to regain his status as the team’s sacks leader this season.

“[I want to] become the sack leader again,” said Lawrence. “I let a rookie show me up last year. … Shoutout to my boy, Micah.

“But restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”

Lawrence led the Cowboys in sacks from 2017-2020, but finished fourth in 2021.

The 30-year-old had three sacks in seven games last season, in addition to seven quarterback hits and 21 total tackles. He has a combined 14.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

Lawrence had a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2017, and 10.5 in 2018. He made the only two Pro Bowls of his career in those seasons.

Now that Lawrence is a full participant in offseason workouts for the first time in five years, he can focus on bettering his craft in order to compete with Parsons.

If Lawrence can get back to his former self, he and Parsons should give opposing offenses plenty of headaches this season.