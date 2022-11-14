Micah Parsons has ominous warning about Cowboys’ run defense

The Dallas Cowboys once again had trouble stopping the run in their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and star linebacker Micah Parsons seemed particularly discouraged with that aspect of the game.

The Cowboys allowed Green Bay to rush for 207 yards. The Packers wisely chose not to abandon the run even when they were trailing 28-14 late in the third quarter. They were able to consistently gash Dallas for chunk plays on the ground en route to a 31-28 OT victory. After the game, Parsons spoke about Cowboys players needing to be held “accountable” for their lack of discipline.

Micah Parsons: “Until we (put) out this fire, we’re gonna keep seeing it. If people want to keep doing their own thing, we’re gonna deal with this all year. We have to be accountable. We have to stay in our gaps, gotta stop the run. Until we do that, it’s gonna be a long year.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2022

“Until we (put) out this fire, we’re gonna keep seeing it. If people want to keep doing their own thing, we’re gonna deal with this all year,” Parsons said. “We have to be accountable. We have to stay in our gaps, gotta stop the run. Until we do that, it’s gonna be a long year.”

Dallas has allowed 143.1 rushing yards per game this year, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. They have allowed just 181.7 passing yards per game, which is fourth-best. Their pass-rush — led by Parsons and his eight sacks — has been strength. The same cannot be said for the Cowboys’ run defense.

Parsons had a great response recently when asked about the challenges of facing quarterbacks who can run. He clearly does not feel the same way about his team’s ability to stop opposing running backs. That has been a major weakness for the Cowboys, and it is one that they have to find a way to fix down the stretch if they want to have success in the postseason.