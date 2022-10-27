 Skip to main content
Micah Parsons has incredible answer about facing Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts

October 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Micah Parsons looking down

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons had an incredible answer Wednesday to a question about facing fast quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts.

Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 8 on Sunday. Fields looked good running the ball for Chicago on “Monday Night Football” in Week 7. The Bears QB has posted consecutive games of over 80 yards rushing.

In advance of the game, Parsons was asked whether Fields is faster than Hurts. Hurts is Philadelphia’s quarterback and also a good runner.

The Cowboys linebacker says the issue is moot because he’s faster than both of the speedy quarterbacks!

That is an amazing answer, and quite a flex for a 245-pound linebacker.

The former Penn State star even confirmed that he has beaten Fields when they’ve raced.

Parsons ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at Penn State’s. Fields was timed at a 4.44 40-yard dash at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

It seems absurd that Parsons, at his size, could be faster than these great runners like Fields and Hurts, but he is. That’s a big part of what makes the Cowboys linebacker such a special player, and a favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. The 23-year-old has 7 sacks in 7 games this season, though he’s vying for more .

