Rams DL makes honest admission about Matthew Stafford upgrade

At least one member of the Los Angeles Rams seems to firmly believe that the team’s acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford will prove worth it.

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers admitted to TMZ Sports that going from Jared Goff to Stafford represented a “level up” and puts the Rams firmly in contention for a Super Bowl.

“Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff],” Brockers told TMZ’s reporter.

It’s harsh on Goff, but it’s also hard to argue. While Goff was successful in spells with the Rams, Stafford has a long record of putting up big numbers and has led the Lions to three playoff appearances. He simply has more varied skills than Goff does.

Brockers’ comments are unlikely to make Goff feel any less confused about the end of his time with the Rams, though.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0