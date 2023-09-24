Video: Michael Carter has heated argument with Jets assistant on sideline

Tempers are flaring on the New York Jets’ sideline as the team struggles against the New England Patriots.

Running back Michael Carter was spotted on the sideline losing his cool with running backs coach Taylor Embree. It was not clear what Carter was upset about, but he actually had to be held back by teammates to prevent him from getting in Embree’s face.

Frustration is spilling over at the #Jets sideline. That’s Michael Carter and his RBs coach. pic.twitter.com/paVyw6v1g0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

The Jets’ offense looked very dysfunctional for most of Sunday’s game. Quarterback Zach Wilson struggled, which was not lost on anyone. Carter was a total non-factor in the offensive game plan as well, which may have been part of the source of his frustration.

Anger and frustration was par for the course at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. This is not how the organization saw its season going, and things seem to be falling apart already in Week 3.