Michael Gallup drawing interest from prominent NFC team amid comeback bid

Cooper Kupp may not be the only former 1,000-yard receiver the Seattle Seahawks end up signing this offseason.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported on Monday that ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is set to visit this week with the Seattle Seahawks. After announcing his retirement from the NFL and sitting out the 2024 season, Gallup is now attempting to return to the league.

Still only 29 years old, Gallup had 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the Cowboys in the 2019 season. But an ACL tear suffered during the 2021 season set Gallup’s career back, and he was never able to recover his pre-injury form.

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After signing with the Las Vegas Raiders around this time last year, Gallup ended up retiring before the start of training camp. But he has reversed course in pursuit of a return for his seventh career NFL season and now has secured his first official visit with a team.

Seattle’s offense will look almost entirely different from last season after they traded away both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf and also released Tyler Lockett. But the Seahawks then went out and signed QB Sam Darnold to a sizable deal and landed the signature of the ex-Super Bowl MVP Kupp as well to be Darnold’s primary weapon.

At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, Gallup has similar size to Kupp as well as a reputation as a good route-runner with reliable hands. While it is fair to wonder what more Gallup has left to offer given his injury history and his year out of the NFL, the Seahawks may be interested in taking a swing there.