Former 1,000-yard receiver attempting NFL comeback

After sitting out the 2024 NFL season, one veteran wide receiver now has the itch to play again.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that ex-Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup intends to make an NFL comeback (citing Gallup’s agent Kevin Robinson). In a corresponding move, Gallup has been released from from the reserve/retired list by the Las Vegas Raiders, making him free to sign with any NFL team.

Gallup, still just 29 years old, was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 81 overall). He peaked in his sophomore season in 2019 with 1,107 receiving yards and six touchdowns. But from there, Gallup’s role in Dallas slowly diminished (in part due to the arrival of CeeDee Lamb in 2020). He also suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 season that he never quite recovered from.

After spending six total seasons with the Cowboys, Gallup left after the 2023 campaign to sign a one-year deal with the Raiders. But before training camp had even started, Gallup abruptly announced his plans to retire from the NFL.

It would definitely be a stretch for teams to anticipate anything close to Gallup’s pre-injury production. But he was a respected presence in the locker room who also offers strong physical tools at 6-foot-1 with speed and athleticism.

With NFL free agency set to begin on March 12, Gallup will likely draw some interest on a potential one-year flier contract. A return to the Cowboys might even be a possibility for Gallup (though owner Jerry Jones did recently make some notable comments about the team’s free agent plans).