Interesting detail emerges about Sam Darnold’s contract with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a huge contract in free agency last week, but an interesting detail has emerged about the structure of the deal.

Darnold has signed a 3-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks. It had been reported that the contract included roughly $55 million in guaranteed money, but the actual commitment Seattle has made to Darnold is not quite that significant.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Seahawks can get out from under Darnold’s contract after paying him $37.5 million. That figure represents the 27-year-old’s fully guaranteed salary for 2025, and there are no true guarantees beyond that.

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold’s salary for 2026 is also $37.5 million. However, only $17.5 million of that is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed the week after the Super Bowl next year. As long as Darnold can pass a physical, the Seahawks have the option of releasing him in the week after Super Bowl LX and not having to pay him any additional money beyond what he made in 2025.

Darnold is set to earn $35.5 million in 2027, but none of that is guaranteed.

What all of that means is that Darnold is essentially on a prove-it deal in Seattle. He has to show the Seahawks that the great season he had with the Minnesota Vikings last year was not a fluke. If Darnold struggles next season, Seattle has the ability to move on from him after one year and $37.5 million.

Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record. He struggled in the final game of the regular season with the NFC North title on the line and again in the opening round of the playoffs, when Minnesota lost 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams.