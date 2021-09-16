Michael Irvin wonders if Aaron Rodgers created locker room issues for Packers

Michael Irvin wonders if Aaron Rodgers created locker room issues for the Green Bay Packers.

Irvin was talking on NFL Network’s pregame show ahead of the “Thursday Night Football” game between Washington and the Giants. The topic of the Packers came up.

Irvin said he felt Rodgers initially did a good job focusing his issues solely on the front office. But now he wonders whether some of Rodgers’ complaints have created a locker room issue for the Packers.

“I thought Aaron Rodgers had did a great job at keeping his argument with the guys in the suits, not the guys that wear the uniform. That means I kept it in the front office. I never brought it to the locker room.

“When I see him going back-and-forth with the coach like that, maybe it is in the locker room. And that’s what you’re seeing on that field,” Irvin wondered.

Irvin pointed to the discrepancy between postgame quotes from Rodgers and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after the team’s 38-3 Week 1 loss to New Orleans.

LaFleur: “We got embarrassed” (obviously) Rodgers: “I wouldn’t use that term, it was won game, we have 16 more of them” Needless contradiction. This season should be fun… — Robert (@mkerobert) September 13, 2021

Rodgers seemed to have some support from Packers teammates. But it’s possible that all his complaints get old when he’s not winning.