Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post identical ‘Last Dance’ photos

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams posted what may be a huge hint as to their plans for the 2021 season.

Early Saturday, Rodgers and Adams posted identical photos to their Instagram stories of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from “The Last Dance.” The cryptic posts did not include any text, further fueling speculation as to their meaning.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have the same Instagram story up right now. pic.twitter.com/hDLE02V7fk — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2021

The obvious interpretation is that this is a signal that Rodgers and Adams are poised to play one more season together with the Green Bay Packers as they go for a championship. Adams has reportedly halted contract talks with the Packers as he enters the final year of his deal, while Rodgers’ issues with the organization have been clear for months. With Adams facing a possible exit and Rodgers wanting out but not having a clear way to force the issue, it’s an interpretation that makes sense.

On the other hand, that would require Rodgers to play for the Packers in 2021, an outcome some don’t expect to happen. There’s been chatter that the Packers might have one way of convincing Rodgers to play this season, but it’s unclear if they’re willing to do it.

Rodgers and Adams no doubt knew posts like this would spark a frenzy of speculation without providing any clarity. Perhaps that’s exactly what they wanted.