Michael Irvin had awesome tweet about Tom Brady at Hall of Fame

Tom Brady attended Sunday night’s Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony to show support for Peyton Manning and other NFL legends. As Michael Irvin reminded us, Brady may have a spot in Canton himself some day if he works hard enough.

Irvin posed for a photo with Brady at the ceremony, and the former Dallas Cowboys star had a hilarious caption. He said he told the “young man” Brady that he might get a gold jacket one day if he “keeps working hard and (puts) a few more good seasons together”

This young man ⁦@TomBrady⁩ was admiring my gold jacket. I told him. He is NOT there yet, but if he keeps working hard and put a few more good seasons together. There may be a chance for him to get one of these jackets one day. #Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/HiNNwchI5n — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) August 9, 2021

That should serve as an inspiration for Brady. He may be a young whippersnapper who has a lot to learn, but hard work pays off. He should be guaranteed a spot in the Hall of Fame if he can win a few more Super Bowls before he retires.

Brady’s presence at Sunday’s ceremony was appreciated by many. He even made his way into Manning’s speech, though it was by way of some friendly ribbing.