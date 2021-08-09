Peyton Manning has great Ray Lewis, Tom Brady jokes during Hall of Fame speech

Peyton Manning delivered a wonderful Hall of Fame speech on Sunday night, as expected. And staying true to form, he opened his speech with a few jokes.

Manning, who is known for his humor, had a zinger for Ray Lewis. He joked that Lewis had only just finished the acceptance speech he began giving in 2018.

Manning also had a joke for Tom Brady as well when poking fun at the length of time allowed for enshrinement speeches.

“By the time (Tom Brady) is inducted in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account.”

Yes, Brady sat in Manning’s section at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Once he got past the jokes, Manning made clear his love of football. He shared a play among Hall of Famers that he drew up in his mind. He also shared how important it was for him to carry on the legacy of football and to ensure other Hall of Famers did the same.

Well done, Peyton. Well done.