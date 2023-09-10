Michael Irvin returns to NFL Network following settlement with Marriott

Michael Irvin has not been a part of NFL Network’s coverage since the week leading up to the Super Bowl, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver is officially back.

Irvin was back in his usual seat for Sunday’s Week 1 edition of “NFL GameDay Morning.”

Irvin was removed from on-air coverage of the Super Bowl back in February after a female employee at a Marriott-branded hotel in Phoenix accused him of sexual misconduct. The alleged interaction took place on Feb. 5. Irvin maintained that he did nothing wrong and simply had a conversation with the woman.

Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the woman and the hotel on Feb. 16. The Dallas Cowboys legend’s attorney was granted a motion demanding hotel video of the interaction be released to Irvin. The video was released in March. Though it did not include audio, the clip showed Irvin having a roughly 2-minute conversation with the accuser and never making physical contact with her.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Irvin has settled his lawsuit with Marriott.

Two witnesses who saw the exchange said Irvin was friendly and that there was a lot of laughing between him and the woman.

Irvin last month agreed to a deal to become one of the rotating co-hosts across from Skip Bayless on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.” It appears he will work at both FOX an NFL Network for the time being.